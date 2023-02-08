Top cryptocurrency news on February 08: N. Korea’s hacking groups increase crypto thefts, UK prepares for cashless future with Digital Pound, & more

Funding Call

Digital Currency Group sells prized crypto funds at deep discount to raise capital



Crypto company, the Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit, Genesis. The sale of the shares in several of DCG's prised cryptocurrency funds, which are managed by subsidiary Grayscale, highlights the company's financial difficulties.

Grayscale is a lucrative business, earning millions of dollars in fees each year by managing large pools of Bitcoin, Ether, and other cryptocurrencies in funds that investors can buy shares in from their brokerage accounts. DCG is selling stakes in its ethereum fund, where it has moved to sell about a quarter of its stock to raise up to $22 million since January 24. Take a look

