Top cryptocurrency news on February 7: BabyDoge Coin's impressive spike, crypto exchanges unite to aid Turkey & more

Crisis Aid

Crypto Exchanges join forces to provide aid to Turkey after devastating earthquakes



With the recent earthquakes in Turkey having a devastating impact on the region, claiming thousands of lives and leaving many more people in need of aid and support, the global cryptocurrency community has stepped up to offer its support, with many local and international crypto exchanges pledging to provide assistance.

Crypto exchanges such as Binance, Bitfinex, and Gate.io are among the platforms that have pledged to help. These exchanges are actively exploring ways to send aid through digital assets, with some, like BitGet, having already made significant financial commitments.

This is not the first time that the crypto community has rallied to support those in need. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 outbreak in India, millions of dollars in crypto donations were made to support relief efforts. Read more here

