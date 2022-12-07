Top cryptocurrency news on December 7: a16z promotes ex-CFTC commissioner to head of crypto policy, UK set to announce crypto regulations, Paraguay votes down crypto regulatory bill and more

Crypto Exchange xSUSHI

SushiSwap wants to send all of the money from xSUSHI to the Treasury Wallet



Decentralized exchange SushiSwap is debating a fresh idea that would funnel all fees paid to xSushi holders into its treasury pocket for an entire year in order to fund its operations. The proposal comes as SushiSwap, now under new management, works to improve its deteriorating financial situation. Jared Grey, the project's new head chef, claims that the project's runway has been cut to just 1.5 years, and he is working to extend it. "After evaluating spending, it's obvious that a sizable Treasury deficit threatens Sushi's capacity to operate, necessitating an expedient repair," Grey stated. Continue reading.

