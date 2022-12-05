Top cryptocurrency news on December 5: DeFi protocols suffer a $20 million hack, Coinbase & Apple at loggerheads and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin, Ether start recovery after FTX disaster



The most significant coins had a mixed bag of flatness last week, but this week saw the first concrete signs of growth after FTX's disastrous descent into bankruptcy. Bitcoin is currently trading for almost $17,000 after increasing 2.7% over the previous seven days. According to information from CoinGecko, its closest rival Ethereum (ETH) increased 6.7% and is now trading for $1,285 at the time of writing. Despite the rise among the top currencies, the gains were typically modest. However, a few of the names had accelerated rallies, such as Chainlink (LINK), which increased 11% to $7.59, Uniswap (UNI), which exploded 12% to $6.12, and Polygon (MATIC), which increased 8.4% to $0.922278. Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at around 10 cents after experiencing a startling 21.5% surge. Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, posted a tweet that included slides from a recent business talk he gave, which served as the impetus for DOGE's week-long rally. "Payments" is mentioned on one slide, but nothing more is said. However, it was enough to spark the Doge Army's assumption that their preferred coin—which is also Musk's favorite—might serve as Twitter's official digital money.


