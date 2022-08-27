Top cryptocurrency news on August 27: Bitcoin trades lower; Coinbase to list Ethereum Forks and more

NFT Buzz

Solana now has a beer—With DeGods, Okay Bears and other NFTs on the can



There’s a Solana smartphone, and a Solana IRL store—and now a Solana beer. Solana Summer Shandy just dropped today, but unlike the recently-opened store and upcoming smartphone project, this alcoholic lemonade shandy beverage doesn’t hail from the Solana Foundation or its core network contributors, Solana Labs. Instead, the beer is the creation of barrelDAO, a brewery and distillery that is governed by users. Solana Summer Shandy is being released in limited quantities: just 333 total 16-packs of beer, each represented by a Solana NFT that can be purchased today and then redeemed starting Monday to receive the beer. Take a look