    Last Updated : August 27, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on August 27: Bitcoin trades lower; Coinbase to list Ethereum Forks and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

      Bitcoin at Rs 17.29 lakh

      Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on August 27 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.64 percent to $972.34 billion over the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 47.74 percent to $94.22 billion. The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $6.57 billion, 6.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $84.76 billion, accounting for 89.96 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of the Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.29 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.82 percent, an increase of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

      Coinbase will consider listing Ethereum Forks following merge


      With Ethereum’s long-anticipated merger just around the corner, crypto exchanges are now having to decide whether to support a controversial attempt to resist the transition. On Thursday, America’s largest crypto exchange signaled it may be willing to do so. Coinbase will consider listing forked, proof-of-work versions of Ethereum as they arise post-merge, the company announced in a blog post.  Read details here

      Solana now has a beer—With DeGods, Okay Bears and other NFTs on the can


      There’s a Solana smartphone, and a Solana IRL store—and now a Solana beer. Solana Summer Shandy just dropped today, but unlike the recently-opened store and upcoming smartphone project, this alcoholic lemonade shandy beverage doesn’t hail from the Solana Foundation or its core network contributors, Solana Labs. Instead, the beer is the creation of barrelDAO, a brewery and distillery that is governed by users. Solana Summer Shandy is being released in limited quantities: just 333 total 16-packs of beer, each represented by a Solana NFT that can be purchased today and then redeemed starting Monday to receive the beer. Take a look

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

