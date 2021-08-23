MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : August 23, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 23: Major stories on Bitcoin, EtherRocks and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin's price hover around $50,000

    Bitcoin's price hover around $50,000

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 23. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.13 trillion, a 1.37 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.71 billion, which makes a 13.09 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Big Story

    PayPal launches crypto buying, selling in UK

    PayPal Holdings Inc will allow customers in the UK to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week, the company said on August 23. Read more here.

    Close

  • Experts Speak

    'Crypto will replace fiat within 10 years'

    Over 76 percent of financial professionals believe that digital assets "will serve as a strong alternative to, or outright replacement for, fiat currencies in the next 5–10 years," according to Deloitte's annual global blockchain survey Decrypt reported.

  • Big Story

    Ethereum rock NFT Sells for $600K

    EtherRocks, an NFT with a picture of a rock, that have no function other than being traded, was sold for $608,000. There are 100 EtherRocks, each created in 2017—ancient for an NFT project, Decrypt reported.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFT #PayPal

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.