Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 23: Bitcoin over $49,000, Ether, Dogecoin plunge

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 23. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.13 trillion, a 1.37 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.71 billion, which makes a 13.09 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $72.90 billion – 77.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $49,919.25 and its dominance is currently 44.09 percent, an increase of 0.07 percent over the day.

S. No. Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply 1 Bitcoin BTC $49,905.30 1.74% 4.59% $937,547,840,279 $26,485,987,157 530,945 BTC 18,794,331 BTC 2 Ethereum ETH $3,268.72 0.61% -1.35% $383,042,698,321 $16,538,413,471 5,060,985 ETH 117,216,413 ETH 3 Cardano ADA $2.80 11.24% 29.40% $89,912,412,371 $7,897,966,328 2,822,122,299 ADA 32,127,741,925 ADA 4 Binance Coin BNB $455.06 0.52% 9.10% $76,303,161,672 $1,870,268,062 4,121,210 BNB 168,137,036 BNB 5 Tether USDT $1.00 -0.01% 0.02% $64,677,904,305 $64,794,610,879 64,743,448,552 USDT 64,626,834,131 USDT 6 XRP XRP $1.25 0.95% -4.81% $57,719,126,073 $4,521,776,326 3,640,652,722 XRP 46,471,846,087 XRP 7 Dogecoin DOGE $0.32 -0.97% -7.35% $41,421,433,032 $2,340,079,933 7,399,500,146 DOGE 130,977,534,318 DOGE 8 Polkadot DOT $28.20 -0.37% 20.45% $27,805,113,781 $1,837,529,626 65,265,198 DOT 987,579,315 DOT 9 USD Coin USDC $1.00 -0.01% 0.04% $26,986,917,180 $2,058,569,193 2,058,431,976 USDC 26,985,118,323 USDC 10 Solana SOL $73.68 -1.70% 32.47% $21,212,775,829 $997,551,221 13,483,919 SOL 286,733,493 SOL

As off 7.32 am on August 23, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):