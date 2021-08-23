MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 23: Bitcoin over $49,000, Ether, Dogecoin plunge

Bitcoin's price is currently $49,919.25 and its dominance is currently 44.09 percent, an increase of 0.07 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on August 23. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.13 trillion, a 1.37 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.71 billion, which makes a 13.09 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $72.90 billion – 77.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $49,919.25 and its dominance is currently 44.09 percent, an increase of 0.07 percent over the day.

As off 7.32 am on August 23, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$49,905.301.74%4.59%$937,547,840,279$26,485,987,157 530,945 BTC18,794,331 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,268.720.61%-1.35%$383,042,698,321$16,538,413,471 5,060,985 ETH117,216,413 ETH
3Cardano ADA$2.8011.24%29.40%$89,912,412,371$7,897,966,328 2,822,122,299 ADA32,127,741,925 ADA
4Binance Coin BNB$455.060.52%9.10%$76,303,161,672$1,870,268,062 4,121,210 BNB168,137,036 BNB
5Tether USDT$1.00-0.01%0.02%$64,677,904,305$64,794,610,879 64,743,448,552 USDT64,626,834,131 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.250.95%-4.81%$57,719,126,073$4,521,776,326 3,640,652,722 XRP46,471,846,087 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.32-0.97%-7.35%$41,421,433,032$2,340,079,933 7,399,500,146 DOGE130,977,534,318 DOGE
8Polkadot DOT$28.20-0.37%20.45%$27,805,113,781$1,837,529,626 65,265,198 DOT987,579,315 DOT
9USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.01%0.04%$26,986,917,180$2,058,569,193 2,058,431,976 USDC26,985,118,323 USDC
10Solana SOL$73.68-1.70%32.47%$21,212,775,829$997,551,221 13,483,919 SOL286,733,493 SOL
 
