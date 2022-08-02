Top Cryptocurrency News on August 2: US SEC slaps Forsage founders and promoters with fraud charges

Market Buzz

Bitcoin edges up

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 2. The global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 2.43 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.57 billion, which is a 0.71 per cent increase over the previous day. The total volume in DeFi is currently $$7.34 billion, 10.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $68.15 billion, which is 93.91 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance is currently 41.37 per cent, an increase of 0.33 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.


