Last Updated : August 14, 2021 / 08:38 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 14: Major stories on Bitcoin, Polygon and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, Ether surge over 6%

    Cryptocurrency prices are in green on August 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.99 trillion, a 6.38 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.24 billion, which makes a 9.79 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Polygon acquires Hermez in $250 million deal

    Polygon (formerly Matic Network) has acquired Hermez Network — a ZK-Rollups-based Ethereum scaling solution — for $250 million, the first of a kind 'token merger' in the cryptocurrency space.

  • Big Story

    CoinFund hires former Citigroup exec as new president and managing partner

    CoinFund has hired Christopher Perkins, formerly an exec at Citigroup, to serve as its new president and managing partner, Bloomberg first reported.

  • Explainer

    What a $600 million heist tells us about the future of crypto

    Adam Samson Crypto land has been transfixed this week by a brazen and deeply strange heist of about $600 million. It has been a cinematic experience, the new-age version of a bank robbery flick, replete with a colourful thief, a squad of digital vigilantes and any number of armchair detectives watching it all play out in real time. Read more here.

