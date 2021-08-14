Top cryptocurrency news on August 14: Major stories on Bitcoin, Polygon and more

Explainer

What a $600 million heist tells us about the future of crypto

Adam Samson Crypto land has been transfixed this week by a brazen and deeply strange heist of about $600 million. It has been a cinematic experience, the new-age version of a bank robbery flick, replete with a colourful thief, a squad of digital vigilantes and any number of armchair detectives watching it all play out in real time. Read more here.