Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 14: Bitcoin, Ether surge over 6%

Bitcoin's price is currently $44,833.95 and its dominance is currently 44.82 percent, a decrease of 0.04 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST
Bitcoin (Representative image: Reuters)

Bitcoin (Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices are in green on August 14. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.99 trillion, a 6.38 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $106.24 billion, which makes a 9.79 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $82.04 billion – 77.22 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $47,583.29 and its dominance is currently 44.82 percent, a decrease of 0.04 percent over the day.

This comes after the hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists that targeted cryptocurrency platform Poly Network have returned nearly all of the $610 million-plus they stole.

Referred to as Mr White Hat by the Poly Network, the "ethical hackers" who generally aims to expose cyber vulnerabilities, upon the return of the funds, has "transferred to the multi-signature wallet" controlled by the hacker and the Poly Network team.

The only remaining tokens to be returned are the $33 million in tether stablecoins frozen earlier in the week by cryptocurrency firm Tether, Poly Network said.

On August 10, the hackers started returning the stolen coins, leading some blockchain analysts to speculate that they might have found it too difficult to launder stolen cryptocurrency on such a scale.

As off 7.32 am on August 14, these are the prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
S. No.NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
1Bitcoin BTC$47,583.296.13%10.30%$893,755,860,759$31,541,767,343 662,953 BTC18,785,193 BTC
2Ethereum ETH$3,302.696.95%13.36%$386,700,341,042$23,495,959,441 7,114,699 ETH117,094,872 ETH
3Binance Coin BNB$407.463.69%17.66%$68,493,825,750$1,651,346,810 4,053,687 BNB168,137,036 BNB
4Cardano ADA$2.1112.76%48.73%$67,694,830,135$7,775,537,262 3,688,462,966 ADA32,112,234,244 ADA
5Tether USDT$1.000.00%0.00%$63,261,118,839$73,445,533,310 73,428,832,806 USDT63,246,734,131 USDT
6XRP XRP$1.0810.91%43.50%$50,295,318,363$6,504,980,536 6,003,453,883 XRP46,417,606,117 XRP
7Dogecoin DOGE$0.297.87%37.91%$37,799,720,415$3,924,090,657 13,582,924,299 DOGE130,840,692,978 DOGE
8USD Coin USDC$1.00-0.02%-0.02%$27,699,224,680$2,508,633,160 2,509,832,170 USDC27,712,463,626 USDC
9Polkadot DOT$22.496.74%10.50%$22,176,002,130$1,468,365,326 65,281,748 DOT985,918,255 DOT
10Uniswap UNI$30.286.96%14.76%$17,802,081,906$555,983,639 18,345,974 UNI587,421,116 UNI
 
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 14, 2021 07:50 am

