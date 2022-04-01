Top cryptocurrency news on April 1: The biggest moves in bitcoin, crypto hiring and more

Crypto fund for Ukraine

How cryptocurrencies are funding Ukraine’s fight against Russia



The Ukrainian government has gone all out soliciting aid from the world's cryptocurrency community and the efforts have borne fruit. Since February 26 when officials began tweeting calls for donations, the country has received over $71.66 million of its $200-million target as on March 31. As of mid-March, Ukraine had spent around $34 million of the funds either as crypto tokens or converting it to traditional currency, Alex Bornyakov, the country’s deputy minister for digital transformation said. The ministry of digital transformation of Ukraine has set up a website ‘Aid for Ukraine’ where cryptocurrencies can be donated to the fundraising account of the National Bank of Ukraine. Funds will be used towards the nation’s humanitarian aid programmes and the armed forces in the war against Russia, it claims. Take a look

