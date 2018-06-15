App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thailand may approve 5 initial coin offerings this month

The token sales, however, might have to wait until a royal decree finalised last month comes into force

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may approve five initial coin offerings (ICOs) this month, according to a report by Bangkok Post.

However, the token sales might have to wait until the royal decree, finalised last month, comes into force.

As per the report, Thawatchai Kiatkwankul, Director of Corporate Finance in the equity department at the SEC, said that 5 of the 50 projects expecting to raise capital from the Thai markets and pending approval are ready as initial pilot projects.

Given the enormous growth potential of ICOs, Kiatkwankul said that the SEC is gearing up to expand and merge its ICO registration unit with that for IPO (Initial Public Offering) registration.

related news

He also said that more recruits will be hired to serve the growing demand.

While the particulars of the 5 ICOs that are pending approval are yet to be made public, Kiatkwankul said that all projects need to have commercial value and need to be vetted before they can be considered for registration.

The SEC will allow seven cryptocurrencies used for ICOs to be traded as trading pairs namely, bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, ethereum classic, litecoin, ripple and stellar lumens.

After several public hearings, a royal decree defining digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, came into effect. The decree defined cryptocurrencies as digital assets and digital tokens.

All participants including ICO issuers, digital exchanges, brokers and dealers involved with digital asset transactions, need to mandatorily register with the SEC within 90 days of the effective date, and seek an approval from the Finance Ministry before engaging in the digital asset business.

The report also clarified that while each ICO can be offered to institutional investors and extremely high net-worth individuals at an unlimited investment amount, there is a cap of 300,000 baht or around Rs 6.3 lakh per retail investor and ICO project.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 10:29 pm

tags #cryptocurrency #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.