English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater planning to back crypto fund for first time: Reports

    Although Dalio had revealed in May last year that he has invested in Bitcoin on personal account, Bridgewater had so far refrained from backing the virtual asset.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
    Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Bridgewater Associates (File image: Reuters)

    Ray Dalio, Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer, Bridgewater Associates (File image: Reuters)

    Bridgewater Associates, headed by American billionaire Ray Dalio, is planning to back a crypto fund for the first-time ever, reports said.

    While the investment will not be directly into crypto assets, Bridgewater is preparing towards funding an external vehicle, CoinDesk reported on March 22, citing sources who are privy to the development.

    The investment from Bridgewater is expected to boost the legitimacy of crypto funds, point out experts, as it would send across the message that the world's largest hedge fund is favourably looking at crypto as an asset class.

    Although Dalio had revealed in May last year that he has invested in Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, on personal account, Bridgewater had so far refrained from backing the virtual asset.

    Reports citing the Bridgewater sources further claimed its investment in the crypto fund would be miniscule as compared to the $150 billion it holds as assets under management (AUM).

    Close

    Related stories

    Bridgewater was yet to react to the news at the time of writing this report. The hedge fund had, last month, told the media that it had not finalised any plan on investing in cryptocurrencies.

    Bridgewater, in a report released in January, had positively highlighted the performance of Bitcoin and Ether. "They have grown four times and 10 times respectively more valuable than they were just 18 months ago. These run-ups took place during a time of unprecedented liquidity," it said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bridgewater Associates #crypto funds #cryptocurrencies #cryptocurrency #hedge fund #Ray Dalio
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 05:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.