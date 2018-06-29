App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On the day of year-lows, bitcoin stays below $6,000

Sunday was also the first time bitcoin was below the barrier of $6,000 since November 14, last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bitcoin again dipped below $6,000 on Thursday and continues to trade below that barrier. However, it re-bounced after touching its second lowest price year-to-date in the early trade on Friday, after kissing $5,835. The lowest value was achieved on Sunday when it touched $5,826.

Sunday was also the first time bitcoin was below the barrier of $6,000 since November 14, last year, according to CoinMarketCap.

The market capitalisation of the world’s first cryptocurrency also plunged below $100 billion on Friday for the first time since October 30, 2017. At the time of writing, the market capitalisation of bitcoin was $101 billion. The dollar-exchange value of bitcoin was $5,890.

As usual, other major cryptocurrencies mirror the trend of bitcoin and have an almost identical graph for last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading 5.44% below the last day’s level and XRP (Ripple) was exchanging hands down by 6.5%.

At the time of writing, ethereum was trading at $411, however, it is still far above its year low of $363 on April 1. The market cap of ethereum was at $41 billion.

XRP, with a market cap of $16 billion, stays the third largest cryptocurrency. The currency also was at the year low on Friday.

Bitcoin Cash and EOS with a market cap of $11 billion and $6 billion, respectively, stays at fourth and fifth largest cryptocurrency in the market.

The overall market cap of cryptocurrencies also touched the year-low at $234 billion, nearly one-third of the all-time high.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 06:27 pm

tags #Business #cryptocurrency

