business NFTs explained: how they work, why they cost millions & how you can buy them What are non-fungible tokens or NFTs? Simply put, NFTs are digital blockchain tokens that represent ownership of unique items, whether digital or physical. They can be bought and sold, just like normal assets. They are sold or purchased online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos. Karunya Rao explains how NFTs work, what makes NFTs attractive to prominent global personalities and how you can own an NFT.