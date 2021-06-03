MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

business

NFTs explained: how they work, why they cost millions & how you can buy them

What are non-fungible tokens or NFTs? Simply put, NFTs are digital blockchain tokens that represent ownership of unique items, whether digital or physical. They can be bought and sold, just like normal assets. They are sold or purchased online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos. Karunya Rao explains how NFTs work, what makes NFTs attractive to prominent global personalities and how you can own an NFT.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.