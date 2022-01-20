NFT job opportunities set to spurt as sales boom: Experts

Representative Image: Shutterstock

With the meteoric rise in sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), opportunities are likely to open up this year for a range of professions – from developers working on gaming and NFT transactions for luxury brands and social media platforms, to gamers monetising their skills, experts said.

Titles such as NFT business developer, 3D artists and NFT designers and creators are popping up every day. Multiple job offers have been published in recent weeks for a range of positions as companies get on board this market.

More companies are seeking a presence in the metaverse – the virtual world – and need NFTs to build their online communities and get consumers to follow them. Driving this momentum is a change in attitude – scepticism over NFTs is making way for wider acceptance of these digital assets.

Raj Kapoor, chief advisor at aCryptoverse, says that over the coming years, there will be a consensus shift on digital items from ‘NFTs are worthless and not real’ to ‘this is the best way to prove ownership, scarcity, and authenticity.’

“NFT capabilities have never existed before and employers are wrapping their heads around how to attract this new-age talent,” Kapoor said. “The growth in this sector has just begun and we will see a major uptick in the hiring space as NFTs move beyond the realms of digital art into the mainstream.”

NFTs are digital certificates of ownership of collectibles and they can be bought and sold. They are the new trend for artists, athletes, companies and the metaverse, with tokens selling for upwards of $1 million each.

Growth opportunity

Trading volumes of NFTs touched almost $11 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of more than 700 percent from the previous quarter, according to DappRadar, an analytics platform.

While incentives have gone up, so has the demand for talent, according to Pratik Gauri, founder of 5ire, a blockchain ecosystem.

“We also applaud talent and accurate executions much more than ever before,” said Gauri. “What is also occurring with us is that immediacy remains critical at all times. Our staff needs to take this opportunity as something they are passionate about and have it in their blood to do well. There’s plenty of help and coaching available and someone’s always there to lend a hand, which gives the applicants a great opportunity to grow.”

For the moment, while NFT-related job offers may only be a few hundred, they are expected to increase in the coming years as the market for digital objects and, more broadly, the sector related to the blockchain, is expected to become increasingly important.

Chintan Jain, CFO of Amaze-World.com, a platform that aims to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens, says skills from basic photography to content designing and marketing are scarce and searches for NFT talent on LinkedIn, Indeed and other job websites are at an all-time high.

“I believe the platform for its real use isn’t ready yet and it could become more practical for its users in the coming years,” Jain said. “The need to build practicality and infrastructure throughout the metaverse will lead to the growth and demand for NFTs. There is certainly no doubt that this is just the beginning of a new era for digital collectibles.”