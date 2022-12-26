Lack of COVID-19 data from China biggest worry for Centre

Under China's new definition of Covid deaths, only those who die of respiratory failure -- and not pre-existing conditions exacerbated by the virus -- are counted. That means many of the dead in Chongqing -- and across the country -- are no longer registered as coronavirus victims. (Image: AFP)

Though the COVID-19 situation in India stays stable, the biggest worry for the government, as of now, is the lack of clear and detailed data from China.

The reports from China mostly suggest that Omicron BF.7 variant is driving the surge in the country and the Centre says that genomic surveillance is going to be a crucial tool in determining the trajectory of the pandemic here too.

“Though the two COVID-19 sub-variants thought to be behind the latest surge in China— Omicron BF.7 and Omicron XBB—have been present in India for a long time, we still feel the need to step up our guard as China is not sharing the details officially,” said a senior official in the Union health ministry.

Another official in the public health section of the ministry pointed out that China’s record of censorship is a major blind spot for the world as countries prepare to navigate another potential wave of the infection amid the alarming situation in China where the pandemic originally began three years ago.

“Even if daily COVID-19 data is shared in China, there is a huge discrepancy between the reality and what is projected outside and therefore we have to stay extremely cautious,” he added. “That’s why we need to be vigilant for the next several weeks and the picture will be clear only by mid-January.”

According to government sources, while four cases of Omicron BF.7 have been detected in India so far, with the first one detected as early as July this year, XBB remains one of the most dominant SARS CoV 2 viruses in the country at present.

A scientist attached with India’s COVID-19 genomic surveillance programme meanwhile pointed out that even though BF.7 has been in India for the last several months, it has not grown with respect to XBB, which is the dominant variant now.

“I do not see a reason for India to worry as of now but paying attention to surveillance on SARS CoV 2 variants arriving in India and circulating here are very important,” the scientist said.

India’s COVID-19 situation

In the last 24 hours, a total of 156 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country while the number of active cases stood at 3,428, as on December 26.

The rolling average of the weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate also stayed low at 0.16 percent, as per the figures shared by the government. Also, 13 states and Union Territories in India did not have a single active case on December 26.

Figures also showed a week-on-week decline in the positivity rate over the last several months.

On its part, the Centre has begun random screening of 2 percent of international passengers on every flight from December 24. The samples of all the passengers testing COVID-19 positive are then subjected to whole genome sequencing.

There will be a nationwide mock drill across all health facilities on December 27 to ensure operational readiness of COVID-19 dedicated facilities with a specific focus on oxygen plants, ventilators, logistics and human resources.

In addition, the government said it has also enhanced surveillance across the state to step up health facility-based sentinel, pan-respiratory virus, community-based and sewage or wastewater surveillance.