How to get a job in the Web3 space

With COVID-19 having accelerated the adoption of technology across frontiers, technology professionals are in demand more than before, especially in newer areas like cryptocurrency, NFTs (non-fungible tokens), and blockchain.

According to a recent report by job portal Indeed, job postings for cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFTs have grown 804 percent between April 2020 and April 2022.

The report showed a staggering acceleration of 315 percent in market demand. If you still have doubts about working in the crypto and NFT space, here is a guide.

Why work in crypto, NFT space?

The adoption rate among developers is really high. According to SlashData, about 67 percent, 59 percent, and 48 percent of developers are interested in learning about cryptos, blockchain technology, and NFTs, respectively.

As developers keep an eye out for upgrades and new trends, learning rates reflect the future of crypto-related technology. Therefore, the topics they investigate and delve into are quite likely to be popular.

Global companies entering the space

Multinational companies spending a lot of money on digital assets include Adidas, Visa, Louis Vuitton, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and Pringles.

High salaries

Work in the crypto and NFT space means high salaries. The web3.career salary table shows average annual incomes of $63,000 to $120,000 and maximum wages of $500,000. Notably, according to estimates, VC firms poured $30 billion into cryptocurrency and blockchain firms last year.

Talent crunch

Interestingly, a large number of companies working in the space are unable to find enough talents despite having adequate money to invest. Developers are in limited supply. For example, the demand for blockchain and cryptocurrency experts increased by 80 percent in Singapore.

According to Electric Capital, the number of Web3 developers has increased to over 18,000 monthly active developers, a record high. Take DeFi. There are only 1,000 developers stewarding smart contracts with $100+ billion in assets.

Benefits of working in the sector

Although developers are the most in-demand employees, companies also have a large number of non-tech employees. Marketing specialists, copywriters, community managers, recruiters, researchers, sales managers, financial analysts, etc., are required.

The market's expansion is creating new job openings and professions like token economists, NFT drop experts, and promoters of crypto art are opening up.

Remuneration is competitive, and there will be a lot more creative freedom.

Cons of working in the sector

A developer needs strong technical abilities to be qualified for the position, including proficiency in Solidity, Golang, C++, C#, Python, React, and other technologies. You will require at least a broad understanding of the crypto sector, such as how traditional marketing and crypto marketing are different, even if you are not a developer. So, if you're a novice, get ready to do a lot of studying.

The crypto industry is growing really quickly. Lewis Carroll's maxim that if you want to stay put, you should flee as quickly as you can is most appropriate.

What salaries can be expected?

Product managers may earn up to $114,000 a year, while designers can make up to $80,000. The average yearly compensation for marketing professionals is $75,000, while that of community and SMM managers is $50,000.

Again, salaries would be commensurate with your qualifications, experience, and the country in which you are based. For instance, according to ZipRecruiter, the average salary in the US is $120,405 a year.

Yet, you should not be afraid to negotiate your pay because the range spread might be enormous.

Following are a few job search websites:

web3.career

Pro tips to get your desired job

Increase your understanding of NFTs and crypto. Depending on the job, a recruiter can inquire, "What protocol do you prefer?" The OpenSea blog, Binance Academy, Crypto Explainer+, NFT Now, glossaries, 99Bitcoins YouTube channel, and others are just a few examples of the many sources where instructions for beginners can be found. Check OneArt Medium as well for advice.

In cryptos, networking is very important. Connect with the community by joining the OneArt Discord server, Telegram group, and Binance Community, among others.

Try utilising crypto technology, such as setting up a wallet and an account on a site. Although it may seem apparent, update your CV to reflect the requirements of the employment you want.

Have you written articles on cryptocurrencies, made contributions to projects, or attended meet-ups? That also works.

Also take into account your soft talents, such as your capacity for quick learning, teamwork, quick adaptation, and self-motivation.

Be persistent and eager to learn as well.