Edge Mastercard to allow payment with cryptos

Representative image

Self-custody exchange Edge on Wednesday announced the launch of Edge Mastercard, which enables crypto holders to spend with digital currencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin , Litecoin, and Dash from its app.

Edge users can sell their cryptocurrency to the card to add funds in the app, while merchants receive funds in US dollars.

Users register their cards inside the Edge app to start spending, without having to add personal information or pay any fees.

The card, powered by Ionia, a fintech and savings platform, connects with mobile pay services Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, or Google Pay.

Card allows initial spend of $1000 a day

In the initial roll-out, the card will enable spending at more than 10 million merchants in the United States and users can spend the equivalent of up to $1,000 per day.

“Without compromising any personal info, and without the usual fees or delays to top up their card, Edge Mastercard is a true breakthrough for using crypto for day-to-day payments,” said Paul Puey, co-founder of Edge.

“Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Dash, Doge and Litecoin users will finally be able to spend their currencies at Mastercard accepting merchants in the US,” he added.

Edge uses official spot exchange rates provided by platforms such as Coinmarketcap, a price-tracking website for digital assets, with no margin taken on exchange rates.