Cryptocurrency roundup for November 21: FTX’s hacker starts converting Ether into Ren Bitcoin, Twitter’s crypto engineer resigns and more

Tether Swap

Solana loses $1 billion in the Tether Chain Swap from USDT to Ethereum



A $1 billion chain swap to move USDT from the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain has been announced by stablecoin issuer Tether. The announcement comes as Solana, which was among the top 5 cryptocurrencies by market cap only a few weeks ago, is having problems as a result of the failure of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Solana has lost 25.4% over the past week and is currently ranked 16th by market cap. The price is currently $13.33, which is 95% below the $256 all-time high. Moving cryptocurrencies from one blockchain to another is referred to as a chain swap. When demand for using its stablecoins shifted from one blockchain to another, Tether did this in the past. For instance, in the middle of 2020, over a two-month period, Tether switched $1 billion in USDT from Tron to Ethereum twice.


