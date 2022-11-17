Cryptocurrency roundup for November 17: FTX Bahamas files for bankruptcy, Coinbase says crypto winter to extend due to FTX collapse, Luna Foundation Guard spent $2.8 billion defending $UST peg, audit reveals and more.

Invest

Temasek Intends To Write Down Investments in FTX of Up To $300M



State investment fund of Singapore Temasek is prepared to write down investments to the tune of $200 million to $300 million in bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In concurrent investment rounds of $400 million each, Temasek invested in the FTX mothership and its US subsidiary FTX US, in January this year. The fund is now preparing to write off all of its investments in the Sam Bankman-Fried led exchange, which witnessed a mind numbing collapse last week, Bloomberg reported, quoting an unnamed source. The fund has been one of the most well-known investors in the cryptocurrency sector.


