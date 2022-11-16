Top Crypto News November 16: Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptic tweets, Bitcoin sinks, & more

Top Story

“I Don’t Know,” says Sam Bankman-Fried when asked why is he posting cryptic tweets



Founder of embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman Fried, says he doesn’t know why he is posting cryptic tweets on social networking giant Twitter, after his exchange, along with 130 other associated companies filed for bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried, apparently realizing the magnitude of his crimes, also said it was now time for him to improvise. “It’s going to be more than one word. I’m making it up as I go,” Bankman-Fried said and when asked if he was planning to continue posting cryptic tweets, he said, “Something like that.”



Coaxed to further elaborate on the argument he was trying to make, the 30-year-old said, “I don’t know. I’m improvising. I think it’s time.” Full story here.