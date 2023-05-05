Cryptocurrency roundup for May 5: Matrixport forecasts 20% upswing in Bitcoin, US court orders SEC to address Coinbase's crypto concerns and more

Borrow Program

Coinbase Discontinues Borrow Program Due to Lack of Demand



Coinbase, the prominent crypto exchange, has announced that it will discontinue its Borrow program starting May 10, 2023.

> The program enabled users to secure loans using bitcoin as collateral.

> In a Wednesday email to customers, Coinbase stated, "Beginning May 10, 2023, customers will no longer be able to take out new loans with Coinbase Borrow."

> The company reassured borrowers that current loans would not be affected and no immediate action would be necessary.

> Borrowers will still have access to their loan history and the full Borrow dashboard.

> A Coinbase spokesperson cited a lack of demand for the product as the reason for its discontinuation, stating, "We regularly evaluate our products to ensure we're prioritizing the offerings that our customers care about most." See here.