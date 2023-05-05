Last Updated : May 05, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for May 5: Matrixport forecasts 20% upswing in Bitcoin, US court orders SEC to address Coinbase's crypto concerns and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether and Tether.
Genesis Global
FTX Group's Quest to Recover $3.9 Billion from Genesis Global Capital Bankruptcy
FTX Group is attempting to recover nearly $3.9 billion in funds, consisting of cash and cryptocurrency, from the insolvent digital asset lender Genesis Global Capital LLC and its solvent affiliate, GGC International Ltd.
> The funds in question are linked to $1.8 billion in loans and $273 million in collateral provided by Alameda Research Ltd., the now-defunct cryptocurrency trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, to Genesis Global Capital prior to its bankruptcy and concurrent collapse of FTX, as indicated by court documents filed on Wednesday.
> Additionally, FTX Group alleges in the legal filings that $1.6 billion in assets were withdrawn from its trading platform by Genesis Global Capital before the bankruptcy, along with $213 million extracted by GGC International. Continue here.