Cryptocurrency roundup for May 30: Tabi's $10M funding boost, Fantom's Innovative dApp Gas Monetization Program, SEC Versus Gemini and Genesis and more

Crypto Mixer Tornado Cash

Inside the Recent Hack and Laundering Scandal

A cyber attacker, who seized control of the restricted cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash, has surrendered the authority of the platform, after using the protocol to clean up the digital coins pilfered during the breach.

> During the incursion, the perpetrator made away with 483,000 of Tornado Cash's inherent TORN tokens. A considerable portion of the stolen assets was subsequently exchanged for Ether.

> The malefactor then laundered 472 Ether, valued at approximately $900,000, via Tornado Cash, as per the insights from research company Nansen.

> Tornado Cash has been utilized by lawbreakers and North Korean cyber attackers, resulting in the US imposing sanctions on the service.

> Advocates of cryptocurrency maintain that Tornado Cash provides privacy advantages for lawful users. More here.

Binance's Richard Teng Steps Up: Overseeing All Non-US Markets

Binance has announced Richard Teng as the chief of all its regional markets excluding the US, marking a remarkable rise for the executive who joined the leading cryptocurrency exchange less than two years ago.

> Effective Monday, Teng's upgraded position extends his prior role of overseeing the regions of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, as stated by a representative from the company.

> He initially became a part of the firm in August 2021 as the CEO of its Singapore unit and quickly rose through the ranks during a period of volatility in the digital assets industry.

> This extension of Teng's duties coincides with a period when Binance and its CEO and co-founder, Changpeng Zhao, are facing scrutiny from US regulators regarding compliance matters. Read here.

Huobi HK Sets Stage for Crypto Spot Trading: Application for Virtual Asset License

Huobi HK has announced plans to provide cryptocurrency spot trading services to both retail and institutional customers in Hong Kong, following its recent application for a virtual asset exchange license.

> The exchange conveyed an application notice to the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on May 29.

> Before being able to deliver regulated services, cryptocurrency companies must apply for this license.

> To meet the SFC's requirements, Huobi HK will collaborate with auditors and concentrate on adhering to compliance and anti-money laundering rules, as the company noted.

> Hong Kong has recently implemented a licensing system for cryptocurrency exchanges, with the aim of safeguarding retail investors while also promoting innovation. Continue here.

Bitcoin Miners Witness Soaring Transaction Fee Revenue in May

Bitcoin miners saw a substantial increase in transaction fee revenue in May, reaching the highest point in over two years.

> The Block's Data Dashboard indicates that the proportion of mining earnings from transaction fees stood at 14.3% as of May 29.

> This figure represents an increase of more than 11% compared to April, and it's the highest it's been since April 2021, as illustrated in the accompanying chart.

> What's the reason for this sudden surge? The proliferation of Ordinals, a technique for creating on-chain art pieces linked to satoshis, the smallest unit of the Bitcoin network, seems to be a contributing factor. More here.