Cryptocurrency roundup for May 3: How Bitcoin's New Token Standard is Transforming the Crypto Landscape; VARA Targets OPNX Co-Founders, Unlicensed Crypto Exchange Faces Dubai's Scrutiny; and more

A Sham?

Celsius' Controversial Consolidation: Crypto Lender's UK and US Entity Merge Under Fire

Crypto lending platform Celsius is seeking to consolidate its UK and US entities amid allegations that the distinction between the two was a "sham."

> The embattled crypto company is the latest to be accused of poor record-keeping within its corporate structure, resulting in a legal battle between its customers and Series B investors.

> In 2021, Celsius Network Limited, which had been warned by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority to halt operations, established a Limited Liability Company in Delaware and attempted to transfer assets through multiple financial transactions.

> According to a May 1 filing by Celsius, "The migration resulted in intercompany chaos," and the lack of internal records makes it difficult, if not impossible, to separate each entity's affairs. Continue reading.