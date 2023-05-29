Cryptocurrency roundup for May 29: Former Coinone Executive admits bribery allegations, Dubai Financial Watchdog Advocates for Global Cooperation, ESMA's Concern and more

ESMA Expresses

ESMA Expresses Concern Over Crypto Misrepresentation by EU Firms

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), in a recent announcement, expressed concerns over the potential misrepresentation of risk in the crypto investment sector by EU-based firms offering digital assets alongside traditional financial instruments.

> According to the EU regulatory agency, these firms could be leveraging their regulatory approval for offering traditional financial stocks or funds to give clients a false assurance of sound financial advice or compensation mechanisms in case of any mishaps with their crypto investments.

The agency draws attention to the fact that while the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) in the EU ensures that only appropriate financial products are promoted to clients by investment intermediaries, it does not extend to more unconventional investment opportunities like precious metals, real estate, or non-transferable loans.