Last Updated : May 29, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for May 29: Former Coinone Executive admits bribery allegations, Dubai Financial Watchdog Advocates for Global Cooperation, ESMA's Concern and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Big Story
Coinone Executive Admits to Bribery Allegations: Crypto Corruption Exposed
> A past high-ranking official of the renowned South Korean crypto exchange, Coinone, has conceded to allegations of accepting bribes for listing specific digital currencies, as per the local news source Yonhap.