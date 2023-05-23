Cryptocurrency roundup for May 23: Malaysia Securities Commission orders Huobi to cease operations, Hotbit shuts down, Michael Lewis' book on collapse of FTX and more

Tornado Cash Token

Tornado Cash Token Rises 10% Amid Proposal to Reverse DAO Attack

The Tornado Cash token (TORN) has seen a 10% increase following submission of a proposal by a wallet address associated with a recent intrusion into the decentralized autonomous organization’s (DAO) governance system.

> This proposal intends to undo the harmful modifications that occurred during the attack.

> In the Tornado Cash community forum, a user by the name of Tornadosaurus-Hex stated that the attacker has proposed a new plan to restore the governance state.

> Tornadosaurus-Hex also mentioned that there is a high probability that the attacker would carry out this proposal.

> According to Tornadosaurus-Hex, the assailant is in the process of nullifying the TORN tokens they had self-allocated, which previously provided them with a dominant stake in the governance votes. Details here.