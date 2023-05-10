Cryptocurrency roundup for May 10: Bitcoin NFTs approach $1B market cap, FTX founder seeks dismissal of charges, & more

Banking

Xapo Bank Becomes First to Integrate Tether (USDT) Payment Rails, Revolutionizing Banking

Xapo Bank, a fully licensed private bank offering both traditional banking and access to Bitcoin and stablecoins, has become the world's first bank to integrate Tether (USDT) payment rails.

> The phased rollout will be available to all members by May 22nd, adding to the existing USDC rails launched in March.

> This development enables members to use the world's most popular stablecoin for payments, offering an alternative to slow and expensive SWIFT transactions.

USDT, with a market cap of $82 billion, is the most widely adopted stablecoin and one of the top traded cryptocurrencies by volume.

> It has been instrumental in facilitating quicker and more efficient transactions for millions of people globally, especially in emerging markets dealing with hyperinflation and economic uncertainty. Continue here.