Cryptocurrency roundup for March 30: BitKeep compensates users affected by hack, Safemoon token loses $9 million, Abu Dhabi Investment Arm to acquire FTX's assets and more

Bitcoin Rebounds with a Bang in 2023, Surging by 72% and Marking its Best Quarterly Gain in Two Years

Bitcoin (BTC) has surged in the first quarter of 2023, experiencing its best quarterly gain in two years, according to CoinDesk data.

> The cryptocurrency has risen by almost 72%, hitting $28,500, and has a market value of $542 billion.

> This rally comes after some experts speculated that Bitcoin could fall as low as $12,000 this quarter, given its 76% decline in valuation since November 2021.

> Bitcoin's resurgence has surpassed that of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, Ether, which is on track for a 50% quarterly gain, as well as gold, which added over 7%, and Nasdaq, which rallied 15%.

> The surge has been attributed to expectations that central banks, led by the Federal Reserve (Fed), will abandon aggressive rate increases in response to recession signals. More here.