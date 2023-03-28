Cryptocurrency roundup for March 28: CFTC slaps Binance and its CEO with a lawsuit, Coinbase vs. SEC, German banking giant Dwpbank to offer Bitcoin Services and more

Crypto exchange

Global Bitcoin Ownership Overview: Less Than 40% of Total Supply Liquid, Highest Ownership in Emerging and Frontier Markets

A recent analysis of global Bitcoin ownership reveals that less than 40% of the total supply is considered liquid, with a growing number of people using the cryptocurrency as a store of value or an instrument of speculation.

> The data also indicates that ownership is highest in emerging and frontier markets and that the typical Bitcoin owner is male and under the age of 45.

> Despite Bitcoin's widespread adoption, the majority of its supply is held by long-term investors, resulting in limited liquidity.

> According to the study, around 67% of the total Bitcoin supply has remained idle for over a year, while 25% has been inactive for over five years.

> This trend suggests that the perception of Bitcoin as a store of value is increasing globally. More here.