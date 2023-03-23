Last Updated : March 23, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for March 23: New Bill introduced by Ted Cruz, XRP Trading volume reaches $5 Billion, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority requests Banks to Report Exposure to Crypto-Related Startups and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Big Story
Ted Cruz Bill Aims to Block Fed from Creating CBDC, Citing Financial Privacy and Innovation
Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, has introduced a bill aimed at prohibiting the Federal Reserve from establishing a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
> The bill, cosponsored by Senators Braun (R-Ind.) and Grassley (R-Iowa), seeks to prevent the federal government from using a CBDC as a financial surveillance tool.