Cryptocurrency roundup for March 23: New Bill introduced by Ted Cruz, XRP Trading volume reaches $5 Billion, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority requests Banks to Report Exposure to Crypto-Related Startups and more

XRP

XRP Tokens Surge Over 20% on Reports of Ripple Winning Landmark Case Against SEC

In the last 24 hours, XRP tokens have surged over 20% as reports emerged that issuer Ripple is expected to win its landmark case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

> XRP is currently trading at 45 cents with trading volumes of over $5 billion, and some traders have been caught offside, with over $17 million worth of xrp-tracked futures liquidated in a higher-than-usual figure, according to Coinglass data.

> Ripple made a new filing this week in support of its fair notice defense, referencing rulings on SEC objections in the Voyager Digital Holdings bankruptcy case.

> The basis for Judge Wiles rejecting the SEC objections endorsed many of the arguments presented by Ripple defendants in the filing. Full report here.