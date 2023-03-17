Cryptocurrency roundup for March 17: Former FTX CEO seeks legal fee reimbursement from insurers and more

Binance

Binance.US to Acquire Voyager's Assets for $1 Billion, Despite U.S. Government Objections

According to a court filing on Wednesday, a bankruptcy judge has given the green light for Binance.US to acquire Voyager's assets for $1 billion.

> This decision was made despite the U.S. government's attempt to halt proceedings pending appeal. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams argued that the deal should be altered or dismissed because it would absolve Voyager and its staff of any violations of tax or securities law.

> However, Judge Michael Wiles of the Southern District of New York disagreed, stating that the approved deal does not have such implications.

> Furthermore, any delay would harm Voyager clients who have been unable to access their cryptocurrency since the bankruptcy was announced in July 2022. Continue here.