Cryptocurrency roundup for March 13: Judge dismisses SEC concerns in approval of Binance and more

Binance

Binance Launches Prepaid Cryptocurrency Card in Colombia

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally Binance has revealed its latest venture, the launch of a prepaid cryptocurrency card in Colombia.

> This marks the third country in Latin America to have access to the Binance crypto card, joining Argentina and Brazil.

> According to a press release, the card will enable the real-time conversion of digital assets into fiat at the point of sale and will be accepted at more than 90 million merchants worldwide and online.

> The implementation of the prepaid crypto card is part of Binance's efforts to connect the growing crypto ecosystem with traditional financial infrastructure.

> Colombia, being one of Binance's top markets, is a country with high levels of cryptocurrency adoption. Full report here.