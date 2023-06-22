Cryptocurrency roundup for June 22: dtcpay Secures $16.5 Million, Tether Takes Off on Kava, Bitcoin Touches the Sky Briefly on Binance.US, and more

Funding Alert

dtcpay Secures $16.5 Million to Redefine Digital Payments in Luxury Real Estate

Singapore-based fintech company, dtcpay, which specializes in bridging traditional and digital currencies through its integrated payment platform, has successfully garnered US$16.5 million (equivalent to $22.2 million) in a pre-Series A funding round.

> Kwee Liong Tek, who presides as the chairman of the illustrious property development firm Pontiac Land Group, played a pivotal role in the funding round.

> Pontiac Land Group is renowned for its ownership and management of high-end properties, including the distinguished Capella Hotel Group and Millenia Singapore.

> Notably, the latter boasts an impressive range of luxury accommodations such as Singapore’s Ritz-Carlton and Conrad hotels.

The influx of funds is earmarked for an array of purposes including fortifying dtcpay product offerings, bolstering its operational framework and infrastructure, and enhancing the company's international footprint.