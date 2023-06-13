Cryptocurrency roundup for June 13: Andreessen Horowitz's first International office in London, Hong Kong Legislator woos crypto exchanges, Binance's liquidity plunge after SEC lawsuit and more

Curve Finance

Curve Finance Founder's Masterstroke: Securing Aave Loan with 32% of CRV Circulating Supply

During the past weekend, an intriguing move was made by a wallet believed to be owned by Michael Egorov, the creator of Curve Finance.

> The wallet deposited an eye-popping 38 million Curve DAO tokens, valued at around $24 million, into Aave, a decentralized lending platform.

> On-chain analyst Lookonchain pointed out that this strategic move was executed by Egorov to bolster his collateral, thus diminishing the likelihood of liquidation.

> The scale of the collateral is staggering, as Egorov backed his loan on Aave with a whopping 277 million CRV tokens. This stash represents 32% of CRV’s total circulating supply.

> Data from DeBank reveals that Egorov took out a hefty loan from Aave that exceeded $64 million in stablecoins. Read here.