Last Updated : June 12, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST
Cryptocurrency roundup for June 12: MiCA legislation takes off, A fiery strategy, How 647,000 Bitcoin were stolen and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.
Big Story
MiCA Unleashed: Revolutionizing Europe’s Crypto Landscape with Cutting-Edge Regulations
The European Union (EU) has launched a landmark legal initiative targeting the realm of cryptocurrency. The Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation was officially inscribed in the Official Journal of the European Union on June 9, setting the stage for its enactment by the end of 2024.
Vitalik Buterin and Sandeep Nailwal
Crypto Titans Channeling $100 Million to Fortify India’s Medical Frontlines
Ethereum's very own co-creator, Vitalik Buterin, is joining forces with India’s Crypto Relief and Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal to channel an astounding $100 million toward the critical cause of COVID-19 research and the enhancement of medical infrastructure in India.
> In an alliance where brilliance meets benevolence, Buterin and Nailwal will be the custodians of a whopping $90 million in USD Coin (USDC) from Crypto Relief.
OKX Ignites Success
Analyzing the $258 Million Token Burn and Its Impact on OKB Prices
Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has executed a monumental move by annihilating more than $258 million worth of its native tokens, OKB, in a three-month period between March and May.
> This strategized action sent the OKB tokens on an upward trajectory, while the broader cryptocurrency market showed minimal fluctuations.
> OKX revealed in its freshly released buyback and burn report on Friday, “In this round, the total number of OKB bought back and burned from the secondary market was 5,497,312.77 OKB.”
> Following the burn’s completion revelation, OKB’s price experienced a hike, moving from $44 to $45. In the past day, the tokens have seen a 1.4% ascent. Continue here.
Experts Speak Out
Navigating the SEC's Crypto Storm
The crypto industry is navigating through a tempest as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) tightens its grip, recently launching legal actions against major crypto exchanges Coinbase and Binance.
> The SEC alleges that these platforms have been dealing in unregistered securities, adding tension to an already highly scrutinized market.
> Against this backdrop, industry heavyweights have weighed in on the unfolding scenario, highlighting that regulatory challenges also bring about new opportunities and shed light on the risks of the staking model.
> Experts also say Bitcoin's Lightning Network is a viable alternative and that there is a need for clarity and consistency in the regulatory approach to cryptocurrencies. Full report here.
Robinhood Takes Swift Action
Delists Solana, Polygon, and Cardano Amid SEC Crackdown
In a strategic maneuver to align with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s escalating oversight of cryptocurrency trading platforms, the financial technology company Robinhood has made the executive decision to withdraw support for three cryptocurrencies - Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Cardano (ADA).
> The deadline for the halt in support is set for June 27 at 6:59 p.m. ET.
> Users holding these cryptocurrencies on Robinhood have until this specified cut-off time to transfer their holdings; failing which, Robinhood will liquidate the assets at the prevailing market rates and credit the proceeds to the user's account.
> Robinhood was quick to reassure its customers through a statement issued on Friday, emphasizing that this decision only affects the mentioned cryptocurrencies and that all other digital assets continue to be secure on its platform. More here.
Cardano, Solana Strike Back
Slam SEC With Thunderous Denial
IOG, the company behind the development of Cardano and Solana Foundation, have swiftly rebutted claims by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) suggesting that Cardano's native token, ADA, could be classified as a security.
> This comes in the wake of the SEC's legal action against prominent cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase earlier this week, wherein ADA was enumerated among other crypto tokens that the SEC considers as securities.
> In a robust statement released on Friday, IOG was unequivocal in its stance, asserting, “Under no circumstances is ADA a security under U.S. securities laws. It never has been.”
> The company also emphasized the importance of understanding the mechanisms of decentralized blockchains as a crucial aspect of formulating judicious regulations. Details here.
Crypto Regulation
US House Sets Sights on Stablecoin Regulation: Unraveling the New Bipartisan Bill
> In a groundbreaking move, the US House Financial Services Committee has unveiled a bipartisan draft bill addressing stablecoins, as part of a broader effort to shed light on the regulation of the digital asset landscape.
> The hearing titled, “The Future of Digital Assets: Providing Clarity for the Digital Asset Ecosystem,” is set for June 13.
> This draft legislation, which is the third iteration, amalgamates elements from both the Republican and Democratic sides of the committee.
> The core objective is to lay down regulatory parameters for payment stablecoins among other concerns.
> The bill outlines the roles and responsibilities of primary Federal payment stablecoin regulators which include the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve, the FDIC, and the National Credit Union Administration. More here.
Crypto.com
Crypto.com's Retail App Stands Firm as Institutional Services Halt in the U.S.
Crypto.com, the renowned Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has declared its decision to suspend services for institutional clients in the United States beginning June 21.
> The suspension is attributed to subdued demand among institutional clients, which has been further exacerbated by the prevailing challenges in the market.
> In a statement released by Crypto.com, it was emphasized that institutional clients were informed well in advance regarding the suspension.
> "The platform’s institutional users were given advance notice of the decision to suspend the service," the statement read. Nonetheless, the exchange’s retail mobile application and platform continue to be fully functional for users in the United States. Continue here.
Russian Duo
Russian Duo Charged in Pivotal Mt. Gox Hack and Illicit Operation of BTC-e Crypto Exchange
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has unsealed charges against two Russian nationals, Alexey Bilyuchenko, 43, and Aleksandr Verner, 29, for their alleged involvement in the infamous 2011 hack of the Mt. Gox cryptocurrency exchange and the subsequent operation of the shadowy cryptocurrency exchange, BTC-e.
> The charges allege that Bilyuchenko and Verner conspired to launder a staggering 647,000 bitcoins, which they purportedly stole from Mt. Gox.
> In addition to this, Bilyuchenko is charged with conspiring with Alexander Vinnik to operate BTC-e from 2011 to 2017.
> Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “This announcement marks an important milestone in two major cryptocurrency investigations. Continue reading.
Former SEC Veteran Sounds Alarm
Urges Immediate Exit from Crypto Platforms
John Reed Stark, who has an extensive 19-year history as an attorney within the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and also served as the chief of the SEC's Office of Internet Enforcement, has issued a stern warning urging people to "exit crypto platforms immediately."
> He also emphasized that “Cryptocurrency trading platforms in the U.S. are now facing an onslaught of regulatory and legal enforcement, and this is just the beginning.”
> Stark further clarified the reasoning behind his stance. He pointed out that cryptocurrency trading platforms generally lack registration with the SEC.
> He believes this is synonymous with an absence of regulatory oversight, which in turn results in a drastic deficiency in consumer protection measures. Details here.
TaxBit
TaxBit's Major Shake-Up: 40% Workforce Cut and Leadership Change
TaxBit, a startup focusing on cryptocurrency taxation and regulatory compliance, has reportedly parted ways with nearly 40% of its workforce, amounting to 80 employees.
> This recent development, corroborated through a spokesperson from TaxBit and sources in the know, comes in the wake of an earlier downsizing in December where 15% of the staff were laid off.
> Notably, TaxBit had reached the coveted unicorn status after securing a substantial $130 million in a Series B investment round.
> This funding round drew support from prominent venture capital firms such as Insight Partners, IVP, Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Anthony Pompliano. Continue reading.
Weekend Woes
SEC Pressure Triggers Steep Decline in Altcoins
Crypto markets faced a tumultuous weekend as smaller cryptocurrencies took a nosedive, fueling widespread unease among investors.
> This comes on the heels of an increasingly stringent regulatory atmosphere spearheaded by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
> Altcoins, a term for cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin, witnessed a steep fall, with Cardano’s ADA losing up to 25% of its value during the weekend.
> It managed to recover marginally from this low. Other cryptocurrencies such as Solana’s SOL, Polygon’s MATIC, and Avalanche’s AVAX also saw substantial losses, recording a decrease in double-digit percentages.
> Bitcoin, which is the behemoth of the cryptocurrency world, did not remain untouched. It experienced a 3% reduction in value. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was not spared either. It dropped by 5.6%, reaching its lowest point since the end of March.
> The weekend's sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market has been linked to intensifying actions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission against the sector, which have been escalating in recent days.
> This regulatory clampdown has been a major cause for concern among investors.
