Cryptocurrency roundup for June 12: MiCA legislation takes off, A fiery strategy, How 647,000 Bitcoin were stolen and more

OKX Ignites Success

Analyzing the $258 Million Token Burn and Its Impact on OKB Prices

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has executed a monumental move by annihilating more than $258 million worth of its native tokens, OKB, in a three-month period between March and May.

> This strategized action sent the OKB tokens on an upward trajectory, while the broader cryptocurrency market showed minimal fluctuations.

> OKX revealed in its freshly released buyback and burn report on Friday, “In this round, the total number of OKB bought back and burned from the secondary market was 5,497,312.77 OKB.”

> Following the burn’s completion revelation, OKB’s price experienced a hike, moving from $44 to $45. In the past day, the tokens have seen a 1.4% ascent. Continue here.