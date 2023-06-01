Cryptocurrency roundup for June 1: Nansen Announces Significant Staff Reduction, GNT V3: AI-Powered NFT Generator's Debut and more

Tron Blockchain Overcomes Critical Security Breach: Safeguarding $500 Million Assets

> A severe security flaw in the Tron blockchain network, which could have put approximately $500 million in jeopardy, has been identified and rectified, reports dWallet Labs' cybersecurity investigation team, 0d.

> This major vulnerability was located in Tron's multisig accounts, accounts that require multiple signatures to authorize transactions.

> The flaw could have allowed a lone signer to acquire unrestricted access, potentially endangering the digital assets contained within, according to the revelations made by 0d on Tuesday.

> 0d flagged the vulnerability to Tron on February 19 through Tron's bug bounty program on HackerOne. The issue was resolved within a few days.

> A representative from Tron verified that upon receiving the bug report from HackerOne, the Tron team rapidly addressed the matter, implementing necessary fixes to prevent exploitation of the vulnerability. Read more