Cryptocurrency roundup for January 9: Mark Cuban's warning for centralized crypto exchanges, SEC seeks further information on FTX and more

Market Buzz

Mark Cuban Warns Of Wash Trade Scandal On Centralized Crypto Exchanges

Billionaire and cryptocurrency investor Mark Cuban has predicted that the next scandal to hit the crypto industry will be related to wash trades on centralized exchanges.

> In an interview with TheStreet, Cuban stated that there are "tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization" and he does not "see how they can be that liquid."

> He added that he does not have any specific details to offer to support his guess.



> A wash trade is a form of illegal practice that involves creating fake interest in a financial product in order to profit from it. Details here.