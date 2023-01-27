Cryptocurrency roundup for January 27: Former UK Chancellor Appointed Chairman of Crypto Custodian Copper Technologies and more

Crypto Custodian

Ex-UK Chancellor Philip Hammond Named Chairman of Crypto Custodian Copper Technologies



Copper Technologies Ltd, a crypto custodian, announced on Thursday that Philip Hammond, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK, has been appointed as its new chairman. Hammond has been a senior advisor to the London-based firm since 2021 and will take on this role immediately. He had previously served as the head of the UK's Treasury for three years after the Brexit vote and was appointed to the House of Lords in 2020. Copper, which was founded in 2018, provides crypto custody and trading services to institutional clients including State Street Digital, Nickel Digital, and Fasanara Capital. It is known as one of the most prominent crypto firms in the UK and has over 300 employees. More here.