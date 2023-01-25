Cryptocurrency roundup for January 25: Binance processes $346 mn in Bitcoin for alleged money laundering engine Bitzlato and more

Decentralized Finance

Decentralized Finance: The Future of Cryptocurrency According to Pantera Capital

Venture capital firm Pantera Capital, which manages around $3.8 billion in assets, predicts that decentralized finance (DeFi) will be the future of the crypto market.

> In a letter to investors titled "The Year Ahead," the company's CEO and co-Chief Investment Officer Dan Morehead said, "Blockchain is going to change the world. It will certainly survive these issues," referring to the recent crypto market downturn caused by high-profile exploits and bankruptcies.

> Co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug added that he believes the world's financial systems will eventually be based on blockchain and smart contracts.

> He also highlighted that scalability systems have brought transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain to under 10 cents and expects them to decrease further to around 1 cent in the future, which would make decentralized exchanges more competitive with centralized exchanges. More here.