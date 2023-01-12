Cryptocurrency roundup for January 12: Creditors of BlockFi seek to keep personal information private in court filings, DCG owns millions to Genesis, and more

Market Buzz

BlockFi Creditors Plead For Privacy in Bankruptcy Proceedings To Avoid Hacks And Identity Theft

BlockFi's cryptocurrency lender's creditors have pleaded to keep their personal information private in court documents, claiming that disclosing their names as part of the bankruptcy proceedings could put them at risk of identity theft or hacking.

> The peculiar request is a result of a similar incident involving another cryptocurrency lender, Celsius, in which the financial information of tens of thousands of users was made public as part of customary legal procedure.



> In a separate filing to the New Jersey bankruptcy court, Andrew Vara, a U.S. Department of Justice official in charge of bankruptcy cases, argued that disclosure, which he previously asserted in the case of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is "a basic premise of bankruptcy law," and required to avoid any suggestion of improper behavior. Continue reading.