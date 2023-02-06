Cryptocurrency roundup for February 6: Protocol Labs lays off 21% of workforce in wake of crypto winter and more

Bankruptcy

Emergent Fidelity Files For Bankruptcy Amid Stock Battle

Emergent Fidelity Technologies, the offshore entity that holds 55 million shares of Robinhood Markets, filed for bankruptcy on Friday, as multiple parties try to claim ownership of the stock. The worth of the Robinhood shares is estimated to be over $590 million at current market prices and has been seized by the US government. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing gives Emergent Fidelity and its liquidators, appointed by a court in Antigua, the power to defend their assets and creditors' interests in the US. "Given the many parties claiming to be creditors or outright owners of the debtor's assets in proceedings in the US, the liquidators believe that Chapter 11 protection is the only practical way to empower the debtor to defend itself, the assets, and its creditors' interests in the US," said Angela Barkhouse, one of the liquidators appointed by the court in Antigua. Full report here.