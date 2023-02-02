Cryptocurrency roundup for February 2: Bitcoin and Ether Prices Soar on Powell's Inflation Comment and more

Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Ether Prices Soar on Powell's Inflation Comment and Interest Rate Hike

The value of Bitcoin experienced a surge of $700, reaching above $23,600 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a potential decline in inflation.

> Earlier, the Federal Open Market Committee, as anticipated, raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25% to a range of 4.5%-4.75%, the highest level it has been in the past 15 years.

> The central bank's policy statement mentioned that additional increases in borrowing costs will be necessary to control inflation.

As of the time of reporting, Bitcoin was trading at $23,600, having peaked at $23,627 following Powell's remarks, with a daily increase of over 2%.

> Ether, the cryptocurrency associated with the Ethereum blockchain, also saw an increase of 3% and was trading at $1,635.

> Crypto-related stocks, such as Coinbase, witnessed an 8% rise, while Marathon Digital Holdings increased by 7%.