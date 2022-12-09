Cryptocurrency roundup for December 9: Telegram allows users to have accounts using blockchain, Binance’s Bitcoin reserves are over-collateralized and more

FTX Hearing

Sam Bankman-Fried will be subpoenaed by the Senate Banking Committee if he declines to appear at the FTX hearing

Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the chair of the Senate Banking Committee, wrote to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Wednesday night to invite him to participate in the panel's hearing on the exchange's collapse on December 14. The letter went on to say that Brown and ranking member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) are prepared to issue a subpoena if Bankman-Fried doesn't respond by today at 5 p.m. The Senate Banking Committee is the first to order Bankman-Fried to appear in Washington, D.C., amid a schedule of legislative hearings on FTX, placing the troubled founder in a precarious position. Congressmen who had previously expressed doubt, including Brown, have now urged for legislation to regulate the industry in the wake of FTX's collapse and the shockwaves it caused through the crypto industry. More here.