Cryptocurrency roundup for December 26: SEC General Counsel quits, Crypto exchange OKX releases second proof of reserves report, and more

NFT Buzz

OpenSea Delists Cuban Artists And Users To Comply With U.S. Sanctions



NFT marketplace OpenSea has started to delist Cuban artists and users in order to comply with U.S. sanctions. "Our terms of service explicitly prohibit sanctioned individuals, individuals in sanctioned jurisdictions, or services from using OpenSea. We comply with US sanctions law." a spokesperson for the company told Artnet News. The delisting confirmation came after a Twitter account shared a screenshot of an email explaining that an account had been "disabled due to activity that goes against our Terms of Service." The move comes as the U.S. Justice Department considers charging Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, with money laundering and sanctions violations. Read details here

