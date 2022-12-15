Cryptocurrency roundup for December 15: SEC sues Atlas Trading for a stock manipulation, Binance CEO warns of a bumpy ride ahead, and more

Atlas Trading

Atlas Trading Is Being Sued By The SEC For A $100M Stock Manipulation Scheme

Eight people connected to Atlas Trading, a Discord-based community, have been named in a complaint by the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

> Co-founders of the forum, podcasters, and YouTubers who are connected to them are accused of manipulating stock.

> The lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Dec. 13.

> The defendants are charged with breaking both Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act and Section 17(a) of the Securities Act, according to the regulator.



> By taking significant positions in certain securities, advocating those stocks to their followers, and then selling their shares when demand increased as a result of their "deceptive promotions," bloggers profited at least $100 million, according to the SEC. Full story here.