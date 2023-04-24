Cryptocurrency roundup for April 24: Ether erases recent gains following price dip to lowest level since April 9 and more

Audit

Ava Labs CEO: Crypto Industry Cannot Mature Until Regulators Can Audit Code

At the annual Cornell Blockchain conference, Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer expressed his belief that the blockchain and cryptocurrency space cannot be considered mature until regulators can read and audit the code. However, he noted that regulators are currently not at that stage and are preoccupied with other matters. Following the collapse of the FTX exchange and other mishaps in 2022, crypto has come under scrutiny from regulators, particularly in the US. Nonetheless, even the strictest of clampdowns would not be enough to eliminate crypto, according to Gün Sirer, whose company developed the Avalanche (AVAX) layer-1 blockchain. He stated, "Suppose we ban crypto altogether? Generation Z is digital-first, and they will not allow this technology to go away. They have seen how amazing these new rails can be." Read More