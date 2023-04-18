Cryptocurrency roundup for April 18: Ether prices reach 11-month high despite concerns over Shapella upgrade and more

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Update: Bitcoin Struggles to Maintain $30,000, Altcoins Show Mixed Performance

The recent surge of Bitcoin (BTC) above $30,000 appears to have temporarily stalled. The leading cryptocurrency by market cap was trading around $29,500, experiencing a 2.6% decrease over the past day. Bitcoin's value started to decline on Sunday, hitting a low of $29,292 before making a slight recovery, as per CoinDesk data. Coinglass data reveals that traders who speculated on price changes have liquidated more than $32 million in BTC long positions since Sunday evening, compared to just $1 million in BTC short positions. Such long squeezes typically drive prices downward. Meanwhile, Ether (ETH) was trading around $2,084 on Monday, marking a 0.7% drop in the last 24 hours, but remaining stable after the significant software upgrade on the Ethereum blockchain last week. Among other altcoins, Avalanche's AVAX token saw a recent increase of over 7%, reaching $20.70. Decentralized exchange dYdX's DYDX token, which focuses on perpetuals, climbed by 5% to trade above $3. Crypto-related stocks, which had experienced a surge late last week, also fell on Monday. Shares of exchange Coinbase (COIN) and bitcoin mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) both declined by more than 3%. Business software firm MicroStrategy (MSTR), which holds a substantial amount of bitcoin, saw its stock value decrease by 5%.