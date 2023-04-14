Cryptocurrency roundup for April 14: BonkSwap: The Next Generation Dog-Themed DEX, Mastercard Debuts NFTs for Web3 Artists, Justin Sun, Soulja Boy, and Austin Mahone Face SEC Summons and more

Time To Redeem

Binance Unlocks ETH Withdrawals Following Shapella Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

Binance revealed on Thursday that starting from April 19, 08:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), users who staked Ether (ETH) through the platform can redeem coins with their BETH holdings at a 1:1 ratio.

> The announcement followed Ethereum's implementation of the eagerly awaited Shapella hard fork, also known as the Shanghai upgrade, which allowed the withdrawal of over 18 million ETH staked in the blockchain since late 2020.

> Binance noted that once users submit withdrawal requests, they cannot be canceled, and the initial processing may take anywhere from 15 days to several weeks.

> Redeemed Ether will be sent to users' spot wallets, and BETH tokens locked in pending ETH withdrawal requests will not be eligible for staking rewards.

> BETH is a wrapped token issued by Binance that is pegged 1:1 to ETH on the Ethereum blockchain. More here.