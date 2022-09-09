English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 9: Bitcoin in red, Ether up 2%; Cardano biggest gainer

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies showed a mixed trend early on September 9 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.36 percent to $984.43 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 1.24 percent to $71.70 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $7.57 billion, 10.56 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $65.56 billion, which is 91.44 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh. It's dominance is currently 37.62 percent, a decrease of 0.31 percent over the day, according to CoinMarkeCap.

    In other news, companies that help facilitate transactions in the cryptocurrency market should register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) just like other market intermediaries, the agency's chair said on Thursday.

    Gary Gensler said intermediaries in the crypto market provide a range of functions regulated by the SEC, including operating as an exchange, broker dealer, clearing agent and custodian, and should be registered accordingly. Read more.

    Close

    At 7:30 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin16,10,114-0.72%
    Ethereum1,36,000.02.25%
    Tether83.35-0.59%
    Cardano40.09993.35%
    Binance Coin23,000.00-1.49%
    XRP27.80032.39%
    Polkadot615.000.93%
    Dogecoin4.9900-1.55%
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 07:51 am
